Matthew Matheis, of Babylon, arrested in burglaries of 3 South Shore businesses in Suffolk

By Maureen Mullarkey

A Babylon man who was caught burglarizing a small business on Wednesday faces multiple charges, after he attempted to rob the same store and other businesses earlier this week, Suffolk police said.

At 10:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Casual Foot Spa, located at 200 Montauk Hwy. in Lindenhurst.

When officers arrived, they observed that the front window of the business had been broken, and inside found Matthew Matheis, 30, burglarizing the store, police said in a news release.

After an investigation, detectives determined he had attempted to burglarize the store earlier that day around 3:10 a.m.

In addition, on Tuesday, he attempted to burglarize The Laundry Room, located at 144 Route 109 in West Babylon at 6:50 a.m., and later successfully burglarized the Healthy Spa, located at 761 Deer Park Ave. in North Babylon at 9 p.m., police said. 

Matheis, was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree attempted burglary, four counts of third-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools, police said.

He is being held at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

