64 summonses issued, 2 arrested at illegal car meet, police say

A crackdown on an illegal car meet in Bay Shore led to dozens of summonses and the arrests of two men Friday, according to Suffolk County police.

Police responded to 1851 Sunrise Hwy. around 10:30 p.m. Friday and found more than 150 vehicles had convened in the parking lot of a shopping center.

A Huntington Station man, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and obstructing governmental administration, which are both misdemeanors, police said.

Police also arrested an 18-year-old from Bay Shore after he was seen spinning the tires of a 2019 Dodge Charger 392, causing a burnout.

The teen was charged with unlawful speed contest, sideshows and races, and his vehicle was seized, the department said.

A total of 64 summonses were issued by members of the Third Precinct Community Support Unit, which, with officers from the Second and Fourth precincts, investigates complaints of illegal activity, disturbances and traffic problems, police said.

"This type of large illegal car meet is not only a nuisance for residents in the community, it can be dangerous for participants and other motorists," police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said in a statement. "The Suffolk County Police Department takes a zero-tolerance approach to those who participate in these meets and violators will be ticketed and could face criminal charges and seizure of their vehicle."

Harrison previously told Newsday that the department’s intelligence officers monitor social media posts when investigating such incidents.

The two men were each released on a field appearance ticket and will appear in court in Central Islip at a later date, according to police.