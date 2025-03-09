Nassau police break up 'unauthorized car rally' at Green Acres Mall; issue 40 summonses, make 1 arrest

Nassau County Police officers issued 40 summonses to people at an unauthorized car rally in the Green Acres Mall parking lot on Saturday night, a department spokesperson said.

Two vehicles were impounded and one arrest was made at the incident on Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream, according to a press release.

Justin Walcott, 26, of Saint Albans, was charged with forgery of a vehicle identification number and criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was also issued multiple vehicle and traffic law summonses, police said.

Walcott was in possession of a forged license plate, the spokesperson said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.