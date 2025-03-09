Long IslandCrime

Nassau police break up 'unauthorized car rally' at Green Acres Mall; issue 40 summonses, make 1 arrest

By Joshua Needelmanjoshua.needelman@newsday.com

Nassau County Police officers issued 40 summonses to people at an unauthorized car rally in the Green Acres Mall parking lot on Saturday night, a department spokesperson said.

Two vehicles were impounded and one arrest was made at the incident on Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream, according to a press release.

Justin Walcott, 26, of Saint Albans, was charged with forgery of a vehicle identification number and criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was also issued multiple vehicle and traffic law summonses, police said.

Walcott was in possession of a forged license plate, the spokesperson said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead. 

Joshua Needelman
By Joshua Needelman

Joshua Needelman covers the Town of North Hempstead for Newsday. A Long Island native and University of Maryland graduate, his work has appeared in publications including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

