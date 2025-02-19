Dwayne Jones, of Central Islip, and Randy Woods, of Wyandanch, sentenced for car tire thefts

Two Long Island men have been sentenced to prison for stealing tires and rims from 114 vehicles over a 15-month span, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Tuesday. Dwayne Jones, 46, of Central Islip, was sentenced to 4 to 8 years after he and his co-defendant, Randy Woods, 38, of Wyandanch, pleaded guilty to multiple auto-stripping charges. Woods was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison. The men were each also ordered to pay their victims nearly $200,000. Between July 1, 2022, and Oct. 20, 2023, Woods and Jones targeted homes, car dealerships and rental car companies across Suffolk at night to steal tires and rims, with preference to vehicles made by Honda, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, and black rims from SUVs, according to a news release from the Suffolk district attorney's office. The locations ranged from the Nassau County line east to Yaphank, according to a map of locations provided by the district attorney's office after the arrests of the men in May. "They were going to homeowners' driveways, car dealerships, hotel parking lots, basically anywhere cars were being parked, and they were coming in the middle of the night, stealing the tires and rims off the cars and leaving the cars without four tires, usually on cinder blocks," Tierney said at the time. Newsday previously reported that the two men became suspects in the case when Woods was arrested in a separate matter and Suffolk police received a tip about the tire thefts. Prosecutors said investigators used text messages the pair sent each other and digital banking transactions to connect them to the thefts. In those text messages, they shared images of cash and openly discussed shopping wish lists and meeting places, according to court records. Woods pleaded guilty to first-degree and second-degree auto stripping, according to the news release. He also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in an unrelated case, according to the district attorney's office. He was ordered to reimburse his victims $193,468. Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree auto stripping and. was ordered to reimburse his victims $193,468. Woods' attorney, Christopher Gioe, and Jones' attorney, John Loturco, did not immediately respond to comment. With Grant Parpan

