SCPD: Armed carjacker caught after stealing SUV from woman, ramming police car and running off

A gun-wielding carjacker stole an SUV from a woman in a Wheatley Heights driveway, rammed a police car, and then fled onto the train tracks before being caught Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

The motorist had just turned into a driveway on Main Avenue, near Sunset Avenue, around 11 p.m. when the suspect, Kwaisi McCorey, 21, “pointed a handgun at the driver and told her get out of the vehicle,” the police said in statement.

Driving off in the 2016 Hyundai Tuscan, McCorey was spotted about 10 minutes later by officers in a marked police car where Straight Path and Burr’s Lane cross in Wyandanch.

With their lights and siren on, they followed him to North 23rd Street, near Merritt Avenue.

That is where they said McCorey “rammed the vehicle into the passenger side,” before he ran off on the nearby Long Island Rail Road train tracks.

Losing a foot race, he was arrested about 11:37 p.m., and now is charged with robbery, criminal use of a firearm, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and unlawful felling a police officer in a motor vehicle.

His arraignment is set for Wednesday. The suspect has no permanent address.