Long IslandCrime

Assault, carjacking in Deer Park leaves victim in critical condition

By Nicholas Grassonicholas.grasso@newsday.com

An assault and carjacking in Deer Park left a man hospitalized in critical condition, Suffolk County police said.

At around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was seated in a 2009 Mitsubishi on Brook Avenue in Deer Park when multiple people removed him from the vehicle, according to police.

The alleged assailants then struck the victim “with their hands and feet” before they stole the car, police officials said in an email.

The man, who police did not immediately identify, was transported to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said. Suffolk police detectives were investigating the incident.

