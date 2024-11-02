Three armed men carjack BMW from woman in Ridge; police arrest two

An armed carjacking by three men in Ridge on Friday night led to the arrest of two teenagers in North Babylon, Suffolk County police said.

Three men, armed with guns, approached a woman on Oakridge Circle, just south of Middle Country Road, at 10:40 p.m. They grabbed the woman's key fob out of her hand and stole her BMW, Suffolk police said in a statement.

Officers found the vehicle a little over an hour later, at 11:53 p.m. on Wicks Avenue in North Babylon — about 30 miles away. Officers saw Dayne Thomas-Orr, 18, nearby and chased him down on foot, according to Suffolk police spokeswoman Dawn Schob. Thomas-Orr had a gun on him when he was arrested on Garnet Street at 12:05 a.m. Saturday.

Another gun was recovered inside the vehicle.

Police arrested a second suspect, Ameer Johnson, also 18, on Polaris Street in North Babylon at 1:17 a.m. Police said they are continuing to look for the third man.

Thomas-Orr, of Centereach, has been charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Johnson, of Coram, was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Seventh Precinct at 631-852-8752 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.