Cat stolen in Oceanside reunited with owner

Credit: NCPD

By Joan Grallajoan.gralla@newsday.com

Toby, a ginger Turkish Angora cat stolen from an Oceanside driveway last month, is back in his owner's arms.

The cat was taken outside a Brower Avenue home around 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 9, police said. But tracking the suspect's vehicle led to the arrest Tuesday of Vincent Fredricks, 20, also an Oceanside resident, police said.

Fredricks was charged with petit larceny and possession of stolen property. His arraignment was set for Tuesday, police said.

Arraignment information was not immediately available Wednesday.

