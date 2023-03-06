Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Merrick and Islandia, police say

Police in both Nassau and Suffolk have released surveillance video footage related to recent catalytic converters thefts in both counties.

In Nassau, that footage relates to the theft of a catalytic converter stolen from a black 2004 Honda Accord on Colonial Avenue in Merrick Saturday at 4:18 a.m. In Suffolk, the footage is from the theft of a converter stolen off a 2015 Chevrolet van in the parking lot of Hendrickson Towing and Recovery on Hoffman Lane in Islandia on Feb. 24 at 4:40 a.m. There is no indication the incidents are related.

Nassau police said the Merrick incident involved a crew of suspects in a white-colored sedan and said the owner of the targeted vehicle witnessed the subjects "tampering" with his parked vehicle. He discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen when he went outside to check.

Police released two videos in connection with the incident — and are asking anyone with information on the theft to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

In Suffolk, police also have released video footage from the incident. That footage can be viewed at www.youtube.com/SCPDTV.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the Islandia theft to also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted in Suffolk using a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or online at www.P3Tips.com.

In both cases all calls, texts and emails will remain confidential.

The incidence of catalytic converters thefts have continued to rise with stolen converters fetching hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars each, according to police.

National parts chain AutoZone estimates most converters cost between $300 and $2,500. American data analytics company J.D. Power reports that the cost of a replacement catalytic converter for a Ford F-250 costs $2,804, while one for a Ford Mustang costs about $1,500.

Online retail prices for a replacement converter for a 2004 Honda Accord range from about $200 to more than $1,400 before installation, depending on the brand of converter.

For the Chevrolet van whose converter was taken replacement converters run between $300 and about $500, according to online websites.