Shayna Staton of Central Islip found shot to death in her home, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are investigating the murder of a Central Islip woman found shot to death Monday evening in her home on Hawthorne Avenue.

Suffolk County police said Shayna Staton, 39, was found dead by a family member, who then called 911. Responding Third Precinct officers found the woman dead in her residence at 9:41 p.m.

Police said Staton suffered a gunshot wound.

Police did not detail a time frame for when investigators believe the shooting might have taken place.

Homicide Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

