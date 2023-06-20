Shayna Staton of Central Islip found shot to death in her home, police say
Police are investigating the murder of a Central Islip woman found shot to death Monday evening in her home on Hawthorne Avenue.
Suffolk County police said Shayna Staton, 39, was found dead by a family member, who then called 911. Responding Third Precinct officers found the woman dead in her residence at 9:41 p.m.
Police said Staton suffered a gunshot wound.
Police did not detail a time frame for when investigators believe the shooting might have taken place.
Homicide Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
All calls will remain confidential.
