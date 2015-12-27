Charles Ferguson faces DWI charges after crash injures 4, police say

A Holbrook man was arraigned Sunday on drunken driving charges in connection with a collision with a car Saturday night that left four people injured, authorities said.

Charles Ferguson, 58, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of driving drunk after an 11:35 p.m. head-on crash on Holbrook Road near Windsor Street in Centereach, Suffolk police said.

At his arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip, District Court Judge Marian Tinari set Ferguson’s bail at $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond, according to online court records. Ferguson was represented by a court-appointed attorney, who could not be reached for comment. He is due back in court on Thursday.

Centereach Fire Department Assistant Chief Robert Corley said about 30 firefighters responded to the crash scene, where one of the vehicles caught fire.

The victims were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and treated for minor injuries, he said.