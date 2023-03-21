Suffolk police offering reward in Cheezly's of Melville tip theft

Suffolk police are searching for a woman who they say stole approximately $600 worth of tips from a Melville restaurant last year.

The tips were in a jar on a counter at the Cheezly's restaurant, located at 606 Broadhollow Road. The woman took the jar around 2 p.m. on April 19, police said.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-8477, using a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or by visiting www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.