Jose Amaya charged with sexual assault of girl, 14; police seek separate suspect who made improper advances to 2 teens

Nassau police on Tuesday arrested a Hempstead man who is charged with sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, and also are looking for a suspect who made inappropriate advances to two teenage girls in Westbury, police said.

Special Victims Squad detectives said Jose Amaya, 55, was a self-employed driver who took the 14-year-old to and from school. He had inappropriate contact with the girl multiple times, police said.

The victim’s parents got into an argument on Tuesday with Amaya after they learned about the inappropriate contact with their daughter. Police responded and arrested Amaya without incident following an investigation, officials said.

Amaya has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Nassau police. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone who may have been a victim of Amaya to contact the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or 911.

Third Squad detectives, meanwhile, are investigating allegations that a man made inappropriate advances to two 14-year-old girls on Nov. 30 in Westbury.

The detectives said the unknown male suspect approached the girls near Post and Union avenues that afternoon and began to follow the girls south on Post Avenue. The suspect turned and took off north on Post Avenue toward Old Westbury after spotting one of the victims’ parents.

The suspect is about 40 years old and was wearing a black jacket with tan pants. Detectives ask anyone with information, or anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident, to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.