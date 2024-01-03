Long IslandCrime

Jose Amaya charged with sexual assault of girl, 14; police seek separate suspect who made improper advances to 2 teens

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

Nassau police on Tuesday arrested a Hempstead man who is charged with sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, and also are looking for a suspect who made inappropriate advances to two teenage girls in Westbury, police said.

Special Victims Squad detectives said Jose Amaya, 55, was a self-employed driver who took the 14-year-old to and from school. He had inappropriate contact with the girl multiple times, police said.

The victim’s parents got into an argument on Tuesday with Amaya after they learned about the inappropriate contact with their daughter. Police responded and arrested Amaya without incident following an investigation, officials said.

Amaya has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Nassau police. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone who may have been a victim of Amaya to contact the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or 911.

Third Squad detectives, meanwhile, are investigating allegations that a man made inappropriate advances to two 14-year-old girls on Nov. 30 in Westbury.

The detectives said the unknown male suspect approached the girls near Post and Union avenues that afternoon and began to follow the girls south on Post Avenue. The suspect turned and took off north on Post Avenue toward Old Westbury after spotting one of the victims’ parents.

The suspect is about 40 years old and was wearing a black jacket with tan pants. Detectives ask anyone with information, or anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident, to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Teens followed in Westbury … High turnover for teachers … Brentwood step team  Credit: Newsday

Plainedge senior killed in crash ... Cosmetic biz expansion ... Brentwood's 1st Black fire commissioner ... Catching up with Lou Carnesecca

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Teens followed in Westbury … High turnover for teachers … Brentwood step team  Credit: Newsday

Plainedge senior killed in crash ... Cosmetic biz expansion ... Brentwood's 1st Black fire commissioner ... Catching up with Lou Carnesecca

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME