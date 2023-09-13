Chiropractor Ronald Bernardini of Smithtown pleads guilty to child endangerment after incident with teen at office, prosecutors say

A Suffolk County chiropractor has pleaded guilty to charges of endangering the welfare of a child after he inappropriately touched the breasts of a 16-year-old patient during an October exam, Suffolk prosecutors said.

Ronald Bernardini, 65, of Smithtown, a chiropractor at a Lake Ronkonkoma medical office, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge Tuesday before Acting County Court Judge James Saladino. As part of a plea deal, Bernardini surrendered his license to practice as a chiropractor. Saladino also issued an order of protection against Bernardini, ordering him to stay away from the victim, prosecutors said.

“This defendant abused his position as a licensed chiropractor when he took advantage of an innocent patient to satisfy his own sexual interests,” said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

According to court documents, the victim was seen by Bernardini Oct. 24 for a routine chiropractor examination. The teen was brought into one examination room while her father was seen in another, prosecutors said.

During the exam, Bernardini "unnecessarily brushed his hands against the breasts of the then-16-year-old female patient," prosecutors said in a news release.

After the examination concluded, the victim texted a friend as well as her father about the incident. Both father and daughter left the chiropractic office and, while driving home, contacted the victim's mother. She, in turn, contacted police.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bernardini was arrested the next day, prosecutors said.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Sean Murphy and Syl-Don O’Gilvie of the District Court Bureau.

Bernardini was represented by Attorney Anthony La Pinta of Hauppauge, who could not immediately be reached for comment.