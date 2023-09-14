South Shore cocaine, crack, fentanyl trafficking ring leads to indictment of 12 people by Nassau DA

Twelve people have been indicted in Nassau County for allegedly operating a narcotics trafficking ring selling cocaine, crack and fentanyl on the South Shore, authorities said Thursday.

“Thanks to an outstanding partnership with the DEA, we recovered more than eight pounds of cocaine and nearly half a kilogram of fentanyl, as well as an assault weapon, a ghost gun, and multiple high-capacity magazines," Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

The 9-month investigation into the alleged drug trafficking in both Nassau and Suffolk counties began in October 2022 after authorities received information alleging 47-year-old defendant Christopher Corley's involvement, Donnelly said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Long Island District Office Task Force and the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office conducted months of surveillance across several locations in Nassau County allegedly used for the drug trafficking, including in Valley Stream, West Hempstead, Baldwin and Long Beach.

Prosecutors said they have wiretapped phone calls of Corley, of Valley Stream, and some of his co-defendants discussing "making crack/cocaine, chopping up drugs, packaging the narcotics, and making multiple deliveries of drugs, including fentanyl in Nassau County."

Prosecutors said they found a narcotics kilogram press used to make bricks of cocaine was allegedly recovered with powder still in the machine along with various stamps with symbols including a Yinyang and a “Transformers” head at Corley's North Montgomery Street home when they executed a search warrant there in June.

Prosecutors also said they recovered nearly three kilograms of cocaine and 430 grams — nearly half a kilogram — of fentanyl in a trap disguised as an older model microwave at Corley's house.

Corley pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Judge Meryl Berkowitz to operating as a major trafficker, second-degree conspiracy, six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was ordered held without bail. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Defense attorneys for Corley and his co-defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

Also charged with conspiracy and drug charges were James Anthony Alexander, 48, of Baldwin and Lithonia, Georgia; Janeathea Nealy, 36, of Baldwin, Thomas Keyes 36, of Long Beach and Clifford Nealy, 47, of West Hempstead. They all pleaded not guilty.

Berkowitz set Alexander’s bail at $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, and $2 million partially secured bond. Janeathea Nealy’s bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, and $100,000 partially secured bond. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.

Keyes was released to pretrial services. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Bail for Nealy, who was also charged with nine counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, and $100,000 partially secured bond. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Several other defendants also pleaded not guilty to drug charges.