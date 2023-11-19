Sachin Hawkins of Freeport, 19, stabbed to death in England, BBC and LI school district say

A 19-year-old college student from Freeport has been slain in England.

The student has been identified as Sachin Hawkins, according to a statement issued on behalf of the Freeport school district where he was once enrolled.

The BBC reported that a 24-year-old man named Syed Hussain-Kazi has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of Hawkins in Hull, where he was a student at the University of Hull.

Hull is a city in the Yorkshire region of eastern England.

The Freeport's district statement said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Sachin Hawkins, a truly wonderful human being, a gentle giant in every sense, not just in stature but in his kind and compassionate nature. He was studying abroad pursuing his beautiful dream of becoming a special education teacher, a testament to his caring spirit and desire to serve."