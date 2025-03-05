If you complained last year about the rising cost of online purchases, concert tickets, cars and security deposits, you’re not alone. The Office of Attorney General Letitia James released its top 10 consumer complaint categories of 2024 on Tuesday, including price gouging on essential goods and services, housing issues, mortgage fraud, and violations of online privacy. The 10 topics make up more than 24,000 complaints. "Every day, my office fights back against a wide range of fraudulent, deceptive, and illegal practices, protecting New Yorkers from price gouging, deed theft, false advertising, and more," James said. With a total of 5,150 complaints, retail sales topped the list. Complaints in this category included such topics as online purchases, price gouging, retail sales, defective merchandise, poor customer service, pet stores, and animal breeders, according to a press release from James' office. The announcement comes after a No Kid Hungry New York poll showed a majority of Long Islanders said the cost of food was rising faster than their income, and well over half said their debt had increased as a result, Newsday reported. Most recently, the office has seen an increase in complaints about price gouging on eggs and poultry because of bird flu outbreak. As of Feb. 28, the wholesale price on the New York market for a dozen large eggs was $8.53, a 90 cents increase from early February and almost three times as much as the price a year earlier, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The second highest category of complaints was landlord and tenant issues such as security deposits, evictions, and tenant harassment, with a total of 3,856 complaints. If a landlord does not return or takes any money out of your security deposit within 14 days of moving out, they must provide you with an itemized receipt describing the damage and its cost. The office said if your landlord failed to comply, you may be entitled to up to twice the amount of the security deposit. Automobile issues such as financing, sales, and repairs, came in third with 3,761 complaints, while internet services such as security and data privacy came in a close fourth with 3,708 complaints. With the cost of new and used cars at an all-time high, James said that her office had seen New Yorkers turning to end-of-lease buyouts of their vehicles, and should know their rights and the Lemon Laws. In fifth place with 3,560 complaints was credit, banking, and mortgages, including debt collection, credit card billing, and identify theft. Consumer services such as immigration service providers, alarm companies, dry cleaners, restaurants, and services for household use took sixth place with 3,156 complaints. Other categories like consumer services, utilities, home repair/improvement, entertainment, and travel each received under 2,000 complaints. James urges anyone who believes they are victims of price gouging should file a report online and can learn more about their rights at www.ag.ny.gov

If you complained last year about the rising cost of online purchases, concert tickets, cars and security deposits, you’re not alone.

The Office of Attorney General Letitia James released its top 10 consumer complaint categories of 2024 on Tuesday, including price gouging on essential goods and services, housing issues, mortgage fraud, and violations of online privacy.

The 10 topics make up more than 24,000 complaints.

"Every day, my office fights back against a wide range of fraudulent, deceptive, and illegal practices, protecting New Yorkers from price gouging, deed theft, false advertising, and more," James said.

With a total of 5,150 complaints, retail sales topped the list. Complaints in this category included such topics as online purchases, price gouging, retail sales, defective merchandise, poor customer service, pet stores, and animal breeders, according to a press release from James' office.

The announcement comes after a No Kid Hungry New York poll showed a majority of Long Islanders said the cost of food was rising faster than their income, and well over half said their debt had increased as a result, Newsday reported.

Most recently, the office has seen an increase in complaints about price gouging on eggs and poultry because of bird flu outbreak.

As of Feb. 28, the wholesale price on the New York market for a dozen large eggs was $8.53, a 90 cents increase from early February and almost three times as much as the price a year earlier, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The second highest category of complaints was landlord and tenant issues such as security deposits, evictions, and tenant harassment, with a total of 3,856 complaints.

If a landlord does not return or takes any money out of your security deposit within 14 days of moving out, they must provide you with an itemized receipt describing the damage and its cost.

The office said if your landlord failed to comply, you may be entitled to up to twice the amount of the security deposit.

Automobile issues such as financing, sales, and repairs, came in third with 3,761 complaints, while internet services such as security and data privacy came in a close fourth with 3,708 complaints.

With the cost of new and used cars at an all-time high, James said that her office had seen New Yorkers turning to end-of-lease buyouts of their vehicles, and should know their rights and the Lemon Laws.

In fifth place with 3,560 complaints was credit, banking, and mortgages, including debt collection, credit card billing, and identify theft.

Consumer services such as immigration service providers, alarm companies, dry cleaners, restaurants, and services for household use took sixth place with 3,156 complaints.

Other categories like consumer services, utilities, home repair/improvement, entertainment, and travel each received under 2,000 complaints.

James urges anyone who believes they are victims of price gouging should file a report online and can learn more about their rights at www.ag.ny.gov