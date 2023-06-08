Father-son contractors charged with stabbing father-son residents of home where they were working

A father-and-son duo of contractors were arrested Wednesday and charged with stabbing a father and his 16-year-old son at the Copiague home where they were working, police said.

Suffolk County police said Selvin Mills, 50, and his son Savion Mills, 19, both of Deer Park, were arrested by First Precinct officers at a Valero gas station on Great Neck Road in Copiague not long after the incident. Each was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the Millses were working as contractors at a home on 44th Street in Copiague when they were "involved in an altercation" with two residents, described only as a 34-year-old man and his 16-year-old son, at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

During the altercation police said both the father and son, who are residents of the home, were stabbed — and said both were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the stabbing, police said Mills and his son fled the house in their work van and drove to the gas station — where they called 911 to report the incident. Police arrested them there.

The two were held overnight and were scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.