Cops: Pair hit 3 Suffolk County pharmacies in about half-hour

In a 30-minute spree, a man and woman teamed to rob two Suffolk County pharmacies of prescription drugs and attempted to hold up a third, police said Wednesday.

Responding officers captured the pair as they attempted to flee a CVS on Terry Road in Smithtown at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Arrested were John Giunta, 28, of Ronkonkoma, who police said had five bottles of prescription drugs on him, including Xanax; and Kristi Larsen, 29, who has no known address.

Giunta entered the pharmacies, partially covering his face with a T-shirt and, with an “aggressive tone,” demanded drugs, while Larsen waited in a vehicle outside, Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said.

Giunta and Larsen met at a drug rehabilitation program, according to police.

“This is another example of stealing to fuel their drug addiction,” Sini said.

Giunta, who didn’t have a weapon, first entered the Duane Reade on Stony Brook Road in Stony Brook at 7:10 p.m. and demanded Xanax and other drugs, police said.

“The pharmacist stalled and essentially offered the individual assistance,” Sini said, adding that the pharmacist told Giunta he “didn’t need to do this.”

Giunta left the store without any drugs, Sini said, and the pharmacist called 911.

Giunta then entered a Walgreens on Smithtown Bypass in Nesconset and again demanded drugs, this time making off with three bottles of Xanax and three bottles of other prescription drugs, Sini said.

Minutes later, while officers were responding to the Walgreens, another 911 call came in for a robbery-in-progress at the nearby CVS.

As Guinta and Larsen were trying to leave the parking lot, they were “boxed in” by police cars, Sini said. Both were arrested without incident.

Giunta netted at least one bottle of Xanax in the CVS robbery, Sini said.

Each was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree attempted robbery, police said.

Larsen also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, police said. She had been charged by Suffolk police with driving while intoxicated in June, police said.

Giunta was arrested five times in 2016 and charged with petit larceny for shoplifting, police said.

Lawyers for the two could not immediately be reached. Both were arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

With William Murphy