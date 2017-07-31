Burglar used garage door opener to get into home, cops say

Nassau police said a burglar used a garage door opener to enter a Lynbrook home as the homeowner slept early Monday — but he was chased out of the home when the victim awoke.

Fifth Squad detectives said the burglary on South Williams Street occurred at about 1:53 a.m. as the 53-year-old victim slept on his couch.

Detectives said the suspect was ransacking the victim’s car, which was parked in his driveway, when he found the garage door opener and engaged it to get into the home.

The sound of the garage door opening awakened the homeowner, who then confronted the suspect in the hallway of his home and chased him out through the garage, police said.

Police said they didn’t believe the suspect made off with any of the homeowner’s belongings.

The suspect was described as being in his 20s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with an average build, and wore a dark red T-shirt, bluejeans, black shoes and a dark-colored, rimmed hat, according to police.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.