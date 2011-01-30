Cops: LI man drove drunk with child

A Westbury man was arrested early Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated with an unrestrained one-year-old child in his car, Nassau police said.

Juan A. Cruz, 21, was driving a 2007 Honda Civic on Old Country Road at about 12:06 a.m. when police stopped him.

Police said they found Cruz driving with a woman and the woman's one-year-old daughter in the car but not in a carseat.

Cruz was arrested on charges that included aggravated driving while intoxicated, Leandra's Law violations, endangering the welfare of a child, and driving while intoxicated.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.