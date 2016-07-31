Man attacked, robbed at knifepoint in Freeport, cops say

A man was attacked and robbed at knife point in Freeport early Wednesday morning, Nassau County police said.

Police said the 36-year-old victim was walking on Lillian Avenue at 12:15 a.m. when two men came up to him, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The victim tried to run away, but the two men tackled him, stealing his cash and his identification card, police said.

The two suspects were last seen running south on Jay Street, according to police. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Both suspects were described as 5 feet 10 inches tall. The man with the knife was about 170 pounds and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and red sneakers, while the other suspect wore a blue hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.