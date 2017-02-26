Man charged with driving while intoxicated with boy in car, cops say
A Staten Island man was charged with violating Leandra’s Law on Saturday afternoon after Suffolk County police said he drove while impaired by drugs with a young boy in the back seat before crashing his sedan in Huntington Station.
The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. at the corner of Jericho Turnpike and Longfellow Road. Police say they received a 911 call about someone driving erratically in the area. Minutes later, police said they found a 2015 Honda Accord had collided with a 1999 Dodge pickup truck.
The driver of the Honda, Mathew Moscowitch, 33, has been charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation, possession of a hypodermic needle, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 or younger, known as Leandra’s Law, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
Police said there was a 5-year-old boy in the back seat of Moscowitch’s car when the crash occurred.
The boy and a passenger in the pickup truck, Victoria Nathan, 49, were taken to Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the case.
Moscowitch is to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.