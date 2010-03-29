Cops seek Bellmore gas station robber

Police are searching for a man who entered a Bellmore gas station, asked to buy a cigar and then stole money from the cash register after brandishing a knife.

The incident occurred at 11:05 p.m. Friday at BP on Merrick Road - and the suspect was last seen fleeing north on Newbridge Road, Nassau County police said.

The man is described as 5-foot-6, medium build, clean-shaven, with a ring in his lower lip. He was wearing a brown shirt, white hoodie and ripped jeans, according to police.

Police said that the man walked into the station store, asked for the cigar, and attempted to grab money when the register drawer opened. The station attendant managed to close the drawer before the man could grab the cash, police said. But police said the man then went behind the counter, flashed a knife, took the register keys, opened the drawer and stole cash. Then he fled.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.