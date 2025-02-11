Nassau CO Christopher Kowalewski, 49, accused of stealing insurance reimbursements

A Nassau County corrections officer allegedly stole more than $100,000 in health insurance reimbursement benefits following his estranged wife’s back surgery, prosecutors said Monday.

Christopher Kowalewski, 49, was arraigned in Nassau County District Court on charges of grand larceny for stealing $110,096 from the New York State Empire Plan. He pleaded not guilty before Judge Madeleine Petrara-Perrin. His attorney said prosecutors had no basis to file the charges because it is more of a civil dispute.

Kowalewski received 11 checks over a two-year period in connection with his wife’s surgery on March 2, 2022, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement. The checks were supposed to be forwarded to out-of-network providers.

Instead, Kowalewski deposited nine of the checks in a joint bank account held in his name and the name of another individual whom authorities did not identify, Donnelly said. The two other checks were cashed, she said.

The checks ranged from $147 to $92,488, she said. Kowalewski received them between December 2021 and December 2023. They were made out to him and mailed to him because he was the policy holder.

Financial records showed that Kowalewski allegedly spent the stolen funds on personal expenses, Donnelly said.

“Public servants are entrusted with doing the right thing, and when they take advantage of the system for personal gain, it hurts everyone,” Donnelly said. “This correction officer allegedly stole more than $100,000 in health insurance payments meant to pay his estranged wife’s medical bills. My office is committed to holding public servants accountable when they violate community trust and ignore their oaths.”

But Kowalewski’s attorney, Marc Gann of Mineola, said in a telephone interview that there was no criminal activity involved and that the dispute with the providers and insurance company was being handled in civil court.

“This is a civil dispute that somehow became a criminal matter,” he said. “Resolutions were being proposed and then all of a sudden it turned into criminal charges.”

The $92,488 check was deposited in Kowalewski’s bank account on Aug. 15, 2022, Donnelly said. Between then and Nov. 14, 2022, he allegedly withdrew $75,600 in cash from the account.

Kowalewski surrendered to detective investigators from the district attorney's office on Feb. 10, Donnelly said. He is due back in court on March 3. If convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison.

He was released Monday on his own recognizance.

The Office of the Nassau County Inspector General referred the case to the district attorney.

“The mission of the Office of the Inspector General is to detect and deter fraud, waste, and abuse in Nassau County government,” Nassau County Inspector General Jodi Franzese said. “As this case illustrates, our office takes seriously allegations of fraudulent conduct by County employees.”