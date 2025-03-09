Eybee Guevara, of Brentwood, charged with DWI after crash seriously injures Coram woman, Suffolk police say

A Coram woman suffered serious injuries early Sunday following a motor vehicle crash in Hauppauge involving a driver who was charged with DWI, Suffolk police said.

Eybee Guevara, 27, of Brentwood, was charged with driving while intoxicated, with a previous conviction within 10 years, Suffolk police said in a press release.

Guevara was driving a 2021 Subaru southbound on Route 111 at 4:35 a.m. when his car struck a 2011 Honda at the intersection with Route 347, according to police.

The traffic light at the intersection was out, a department spokesperson said.

A 29-year-old Coram woman, a passenger in the Honda, was taken to a hospital after suffering serious injuries. A 23-year-old female passenger from Smithtown and the 46-year-old male driver from Brentwood were also transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Honda was a ride share, the department spokesperson said.

Guevara is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.