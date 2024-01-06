Man arrested on DWI charge after crash that seriously injured his passenger in Terryville

A man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge for a car crash Friday night in Terryville that seriously injured his passenger, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The passenger, age 40, had been in the front seat and was brought after the crash to Stony Brook hospital, the department wrote in a news release. Specifics of his injuries weren't disclosed. The driver, Marcio Sanchez-Padilla, was at the wheel of a northbound 2005 Nissan Altima when he lost control of the car, “which left the roadway and struck a parked vehicle and a fence” in front of an address on Half Mile Road, at 11:38 p.m., the release said. Sanchez-Padilla, 29, had non-life-threatening injuries and was also brought to Stony Brook after the crash. The release didn't say why he is suspected of drunken driving. Arraignment will be at a later date, the release said.

