Patrick Coleman, of Selden, charged with DWI after crashing into Farmingville home

A drunken driver drove into a Farmingville home early Sunday, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

Patrick Coleman, 32, of Selden, allegedly fled a traffic stop after a deputy sheriff asked him to take a sobriety test around 1:40 a.m. He lost control of his vehicle, a Lincoln SUV, and crashed into a house on Oakcrest Avenue in Farmingville, a news release said.

Nobody was injured, the sheriff's office said, although the house suffered “extensive damage.”

According to the sheriff's office, officers pulled Coleman over after observing him failing to maintain his lane and driving 40 miles over the speed limit on Ocean Avenue in Farmingville.

The news release said Coleman’s speech was slurred, his breath smelled of alcohol and his “movements were slow and unsteady.”

Coleman, who has a prior DWI, has been charged with multiple traffic violations, including a felony for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and third-degree unlawful fleeing.

An attorney representing Coleman could not be immediately reached.