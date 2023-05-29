Fleeing driver rams police cars in Lakeview, shots fired, cops say

Long IslandCrime

Nassau County detectives are searching for a driver they said struck a Malverne police officer who was attempting to make an arrest in an incident that led to gunshots being fired in Lakeview Sunday afternoon.

Officers were approaching a black BMW M3 that was wanted for fleeing the scene of a Malverne traffic stop earlier Sunday when the driver intentionally struck the police car and the officer at 2:25 p.m. on the corner of Mahopac Road and Scaneateles Avenue, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The driver then crashed into a second police vehicle, nearly striking another officer before multiple shots were fired and the driver evaded officers for a second time, police said.

Police did not say how many shots were fired or who fired them. No one was struck by a bullet, police said.

Both officers were transported to hospitals for treatment of their injuries and have been released, police said.

The BMW was later recovered in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

The incident is being investigated by the Nassau County Homicide Squad.

