Nicole Simeona of Freeport charged in theft of $355,000 in fraudulent credit card transactions, police said.

A Freeport woman is accused of making more than $355.000 in fraudulent transactions over a two-year period and depositing the proceeds into her bank account, Nassau police said Thursday.

Nicole Simeona, 43, was charged Wednesday with grand larceny after her arrest at the accounts payable office for Blue Sky Hospitality Solutions in Uniondale, police said.

In her capacity at the accounts payable office, Simeona had access to company credit cards, police said. in the two years between February, 2021 and last February, Simeona initiated nearly 80 fraudulent transactions totaling more than $347,300, police said. The defendant also used PayPal to pay two fraudulent transactions totaling about $8,000, police said.

The money from the transactions was transferred into Simeona's bank account, police said.

Simeona will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.