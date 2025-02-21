DA: Michael Parise, of Selden, indicted in crime spree targeting Suffolk businesses

A Selden man who authorities said "systematically burglarized" a string of Suffolk businesses — among them an animal hospital, a bagel shop and a Ronald McDonald donation box — has been indicted on charges related to a nearly three-month-long alleged crime spree.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Michael Parise, 49, was arraigned Thursday before Suffolk State Supreme Court Justice Timothy D. Mazzei on 10 counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of third-degree attempted burglary, petit larceny and criminal mischief.

Court records show Parise, represented by Legal Aid, entered a plea of not guilty and was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond or $2 million partially secured bond. A temporary order of protection also was issued. Parise is due back in court March 20. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities said that between Nov. 27 and Feb. 2, Parise burglarized 10 businesses in Smithtown, Stony Brook, Coram and Selden — in total, stealing $7,413 in cash, as well as a cellphone.

He was arrested by Suffolk police at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 2 in Selden, not long after prosecutors said he tried to break into a Chinese restaurant — and, on the same day allegedly burglarized two other nearby businesses.

Prosecutors charged Parise with burglaries at these sites:

Subway in Stony Brook on Nov. 27

Ssambap Korean BBQ in Stony Brook on Dec. 16

Orangetheory Fitness in Stony Brook, on Dec. 24

Hype Cut and Color Bar in Smithtown on Dec. 26

Rebel Kickboxing Gym in Smithtown on Dec. 26

Taino's Cafe and Lounge in Coram on Dec. 27

Bagel Cafe of Stony Brook in Stony Brook on Jan. 5

Kimochi Bubble Tea in Selden on Jan. 30

Subway in Selden on Feb. 2, and

Middle Country Animal Hospital in Selden on Feb. 2.

Additionally, prosecutors said that on Dec. 26, Parise broke into the Ronald McDonald donation box at the McDonald's on Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook, stealing $20, and said he'd tried to burglarize the Peking Chinese Kitchen in Selden not long before his arrest by police on Feb. 2.

Access to most of the businesses was obtained by smashing a window or glass door, prosecutors said.

"We will not stand by while criminals prey on businesses that form the backbone of our local economy and provide services to our residents," Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement Thursday announcing the indictment. "Business owners deserve to feel safe when they open for the day and lock up for the night, and we intend to hold those who violate that sense of safety accountable."