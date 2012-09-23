Dad arrested after tot left in shopping mall

A Massapequa man was arrested Saturday after Nassau County police said he took prescription pills and left his young daughter unattended at a Massapequa shopping mall.

Wayne Voigt, 37, had left his 2-year-old daughter unattended for more than an hour at the Carmans Plaza, at 908 Carmans Rd., police said. The girl was seen by herself in the parking lot of the center at 10:22 a.m. by an off-duty New York City police officer, who took custody of the girl and called 911, police said.

Meanwhile, Voigt and his wife, whom police did not name, went to the shopping center to look for the child. Police said Voigt was "in a delusional state" and hadn't remembered where he left the girl.

The toddler was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and was released to her mother after she was found to be in good condition.

Voigt was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He then was taken to a hospital and admitted for treatment of an accelerated heart rate. His arraignment will take place "when practical," police said.