Drunk driver gets 3 to 9 years in car crash that left a Rockville Centre woman a double amputee

Kevin Rosas Daqui, 25, a former Marine reservist and EMT from Brooklyn was sentenced to 3 to 9 years after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated DWI and reckless driving. Daqui was driving drunk on Nov. 5, 2022 and crashed into Daijoneé Vanderveer, a 37 year old mother from Rockville Centre. Vanderveer's legs were amputated as a result of the accident. NewsdayTV's Shari EInhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone