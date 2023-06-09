Dix Hills man convicted of murdering and stealing from uncle, DA says

A Dix Hills man was convicted Thursday of fatally stabbing his elderly uncle 16 times in the head, neck and chest in 2019, Nassau County prosecutors said.

A jury deliberated for about one day before convicting David Cahoon, 44, of the second-degree murder of William Cahoon, along with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Cahoon faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on July 7 before Acting Supreme Court Justice Robert Bogle.

On Jan. 4, 2019, the body of William Cahoon, 70, was discovered in the back bedroom of his Levittown home following a wellness check by Nassau County police that was requested by staff at the Milleridge Inn, prosecutors said.

William Cahoon was a regular at the Jericho restaurant, eating dinner there every Friday and Saturday for the past 25 years, authorities said. Restaurant staff became concerned after he didn’t show up for about four weeks.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said the wellness check "revealed that William had been viciously stabbed repeatedly by his nephew, the defendant, who had also stolen $1,800 from the man. David Cahoon’s greed gave way to extreme violence and now he will spend decades in prison paying for the life he took.”

Investigators determined that Cahoon was killed on Dec. 3, 2018 by his nephew, who had stolen the $1,800 from his uncle by fraudulently cashing a check from the victim’s bank account.

Michael Soshnick, Cahoon's Mineola-based defense attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.