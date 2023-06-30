Ex-NYPD detective from Holbrook pleads guilty to collecting disability payments while managing business

A former NYPD detective from Holbrook pleaded guilty Thursday to fraudulently collecting more than $156,000 in disability benefits while working full-time at an Oakdale motorcycle dealership, according to the State Attorney General's Office, which brought the case.

Andrew Albate, 53, pleaded guilty in state Supreme Court in Suffolk to one count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and will pay $156,000 in restitution to the Social Security Administration. If he fails to make the payment, he faces up to one year in prison, officials said.

“Disability benefits are a critical lifeline and source of independence for New Yorkers who cannot otherwise earn a living wage,” said State Attorney General Letitia James. “Andrew Albate falsely claimed a debilitating injury to cheat the system and steal from taxpayers and those who actually need financial support. His fraudulent scheme is an insult to those living with disabilities."

Christopher Gioe, Albate's Hauppauge-based defense attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Albate applied for disability benefits in 2004 because of an on-the-job injury sustained one year earlier and began receiving disability payments from the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance in 2007, prosecutors said.

While he was collecting disability benefits, Albate began working in 2019 as the general manager of Formula One Motorsports five days a week and was paid in cash, authorities said.

As general manager, Albate operated the finance office, managed employees and handled payroll, prosecutors said.



