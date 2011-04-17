Domestic offenders target of proposed law

Three New York legislators want the state to register domestic violence offenders just as sex crime offenders are publicly listed.

State Sen. Eric Adams (D-Brooklyn), and Assembs. Vanessa L. Gibson (D-Bronx) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn) announced the proposed law Sunday. It would require anyone convicted of domestic violence to be listed in a Domestic Violence Offender Database.

Police say Sarah Coit, 23, was fatally stabbed and nearly decapitated last week during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend in their Lower East Side apartment.

Authorities say the suspect in Coit's death, Raul Barrera, has been linked to several violent incidents in the past. He pleaded guilty to smashing a man in the face with a bottle last year.

Barrera is charged with second-degree murder in his girlfriend's death after turning himself in to police.