Donatila O'Mahony, who 'manipulated' murder victim Lee Pedersen before fatally shooting him,  sentenced to up to life in prison

A Suffolk County judge on Thursday sentenced a Central Islip woman, convicted of fatally shooting a Lynbrook man and forging his will, to up to life in prison after she tried to pin the blame for the killing on a witness who testified against her.

Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei told Donatila O’Mahony that he struggled to recall taking part in “any case more evil” than hers as he prepared for sentencing.

The judge’s remarks followed a statement from O’Mahony calling victim Lee Pedersen “one of the best friends I ever had” and claiming “the system has failed me.”

“That was what appeared to be a heartfelt speech,” Mazzei told O’Mahony. “You have successfully manipulated a lot of men since coming to the United States of America. You’re not gonna manipulate this man.”

Mazzei then sentenced O’Mahony, a native of El Salvador, to the maximum 25 years to life in prison for second-degree murder and 2 1/3 to 7 years for criminal possession of a forged instrument and attempted grand larceny, ordering that the second sentence be served after the 25 years are up, rather than the more common concurrent sentence. The consecutive sentence was recommended by prosecutors after O’Mahony declined to accept responsibility for the murders following her conviction on Jan. 24.

O’Mahony instead blamed George Woodworth of Neptune City, New Jersey for the murder. At her trial, Woodworth testified that he purchased a gun for O’Mahony and let her borrow his car on the night of the murder but was unaware of her intentions.

Woodworth admitted to later dismantling and disposing of the weapon in dumpsters near his New Jersey home. He pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal facilitation and is scheduled for sentencing April 10. His attorney, Gerard Di Chiara of Garden City, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking outside the courtroom, O’Mahony’s defense attorney, Ira Weissman of Central Islip, said he planned to appeal the sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Frank Schroeder said O’Mahony manipulated both Pedersen and Woodworth to get what she wanted through sex. Pedersen bequeathed his Lynbrook home to her — which prosecutors used as a motive for the killing — and Woodworth testified to giving her $75,000.

“Some people might believe George Woodworth got what he deserved [when he was arrested],” Schroeder told the court. “Lee Pedersen did not get what he deserved.”

Lee Pedersen, who was fatally shot by Donatila O'Mahony. O'Mahony was sentenced before Judge Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead Thursday morning to up to life in prison. Credit: Tracy Flack

O’Mahony admitted during sentencing to forging Pedersen’s will to inherit a second home in Aquebogue, where he was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the head in March 2020.

“That was stupid and criminal,” she said, maintaining that she did not murder Pedersen. O’Mahony said she became close with Pedersen after they both lost their partners in 2017.

At trial, witnesses, investigators and prosecutors said O’Mahony went to great lengths to conceal the murder. She disconnected the surveillance camera at her home shortly and left her cellphone with Woodworth, asking him to take pictures of her 5-year-old daughter, to make it appear as if she was home that night, Schroeder said during his opening statement in January.

O’Mahony was arrested at Kennedy Airport on forgery and grand larceny charges in December 2020. She was indicted on a charge of murder the following March, almost one year to the day of Pedersen’s death. At the time of her arrest, O’Mahony had one-way plane tickets to El Salvador for her and her daughter, who attended the sentencing.

On Thursday, Schroeder told the court O’Mahony became a suspect after Suffolk police detectives noticed she “showed no emotion” about the death of Pedersen when they questioned her shortly after he was killed.

Jean Bedeian, whose sister, Eileen Flynn, had dated Pedersen for more than 30 years before she died, was to inherit the Aquebogue home before O’Mahony forged the will. In a victim impact statement, she chose to focus her remarks not on the crime, but on the kindness of Pedersen.

“He was an outstanding person, always willing to help his friends, family and anyone who needed it,” she told the court.

In a statement read to the judge by Assistant District Attorney Melissa Grier, who prosecuted the case with Schroeder, Flynn’s daughter, Tracy Flack, described Pedersen as a father figure, whose death has caused her great pain.

“He was taken from this Earth too soon,” Flack wrote.

"This was a cold-blooded killing fueled by greed, treachery, and the complete disregard for Lee Pedersen’s life, all in order to steal the victim’s home,” said District Attorney Ray Tierney. “The only new home this defendant will be living in as a result of her actions, is prison.”