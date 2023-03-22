Long IslandCrime

Cops: Social media challenge leads to broken window at Dowling

By Newsday Staff

Suffolk Police have arrested and charged a Farmingdale teen for allegedly breaking a window at the former Dowling College in Oakdale as part of a social media challenge.

About 6 p.m. Tuesday night, a Fifth Precinct officer saw the 18-year-old with two other males on the Idle Hour property and determined that "one of the teens broke a window with a rock," police said Wednesday in a news release. 

The male suspect, who was not immediately identified, "claimed he caused the damage as part of a social challenge targeting historic buildings," police said.

He faces a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief and was issued a field appearance ticket. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on April 10.

