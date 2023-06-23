Manhasset surgeon dies after injury in road rage confrontation, authorities say

A Manhasset surgeon has died from a brain injury after he was punched during a road rage confrontation in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Dr. Jaime Yun, 56, a thoracic and cardiac surgeon at several hospitals in New York City, died June 16 from a traumatic brain injury after Brooklyn prosecutors said he was punched eight days earlier by a Brooklyn man and fell to the ground.

Yun was affiliated with several hospitals in Brooklyn, the Bronx and New York City and previously served at NYU Langone and New York Presbyterian.

“All of us at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital are shocked and saddened by our former colleague’s Dr. Yun’s senseless death,” the hospital said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

Prosecutors charged Dexter Alexander, 31, of Brooklyn with misdemeanor assault with intent to cause injury and misdemeanor menacing related to the June 8 confrontation on East New York Avenue in Brooklyn.

Alexander was seen on video leaving his black Toyota Camry shortly before 11:30 a.m. and approaching Yun after he got out of his Jeep, NYPD detectives said in a criminal complaint.

Police said Alexander admitted driving the car and punching Yun in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

An NYU Langone doctor said Yun was taken to a hospital shortly after he was punched “and suffered traumatic brain injury and substantial pain,” and then died from the brain injury June 16, according to court records.

Alexander appeared in King County criminal court June 20 where he was placed on conditional release without bail. His attorney did not return calls seeking comment.

Brooklyn prosecutors wouldn't comment on whether Alexander could face elevated charges in Yun’s death.

Fairchild Sons Inc. said on its website that visitation was held Friday and a private graveside service and burial will be held at Flushing Cemetery on Saturday.

Yun was born in Venezuela and emigrated from Colombia to New York in the 1970s, according to the family’s obituary. He graduated from high school at Bronx Science, summa cum laude at Columbia and then NYU Medical School.

He died surrounded by family members, according to the obituary. He was married and was the father to two children