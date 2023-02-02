3 charged in overnight break-ins to 5 Dunkin' Donuts shops

Three Suffolk residents who prosecutors allege committed overnight break-ins at five different Dunkin’ Donuts shops were arraigned Thursday on burglary charges, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Volpe, 44, of Patchogue, Michael Gruber, 54, of Medford and Kristen Osmolia, 51, of Holbrook are accused of stealing about $6,500 during a three-week crime spree that ended when police arrested them moments after they burglarized Dunkin’ Donuts in Farmingville on Jan. 20, authorities said.

“You cannot break into businesses and steal other people’s livelihoods in Suffolk County without being held accountable for your actions,” District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement.

Security cameras from each of the five break-ins, which began in East Setauket Dec. 28, captured an image of a license plate on Gruber’s 2019 Chevy Equinox, leading police to the suspects. Other locations they allegedly hit included St. James on Dec. 30, Smithtown on Jan. 2 and Holbrook the following day, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Volpe pried open the doors to the locations and the two men stole money from cash drawers, boxes and safes during all five incidents. Osmolia served as lookout during three of the burglaries and also helped to steal cash, according to a news release.

Police recovered about $4,500 of the proceeds during the Jan. 20 arrest, prosecutors said.

Volpe and Gruber were each charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. Osmolia was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary. All three suspects were arraigned before state Supreme Court Justice John Collins in Riverhead Thursday.

Volpe was remanded on $25,000 cash bail, $250,000 bond or $250,000 partially secured bond set by Collins, Gruber was released with GPS monitoring conditions and Osmolia was released on her own recognizance. All three suspects are due back in court next month, according to a news release.

Their attorneys could not be immediately reached.