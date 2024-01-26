Long IslandCrime

Brandon Douglas Barnes charged with DWI in hit-and-run that injures bicyclist in Farmingdale

Police respond to the scene on Fulton Street in Farmingdale...

Police respond to the scene on Fulton Street in Farmingdale Thursday where a bicyclist was injured after being struck by a driver who was later charged with DWI. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Maureen Mullarkey

A West Babylon man was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident after striking and injuring a bicyclist in Farmingdale Thursday, police said.

At about 5:59 p.m., Brandon Douglas Barnes, 34, was driving a 2017 Honda west on Fulton Street and struck a 52-year-old male bicyclist, also westbound.

The man was knocked to the ground and suffered head trauma, and was taken to a hospital by a Farmingdale Fire Department ambulance, police said.

Barnes fled the scene, but later returned and was arrested, police said. During an an investigation, officers determined that Barnes was driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an incident and third-degree assault. He will be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

