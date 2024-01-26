Brandon Douglas Barnes charged with DWI in hit-and-run that injures bicyclist in Farmingdale

A West Babylon man was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident after striking and injuring a bicyclist in Farmingdale Thursday, police said.

At about 5:59 p.m., Brandon Douglas Barnes, 34, was driving a 2017 Honda west on Fulton Street and struck a 52-year-old male bicyclist, also westbound.

The man was knocked to the ground and suffered head trauma, and was taken to a hospital by a Farmingdale Fire Department ambulance, police said.

Barnes fled the scene, but later returned and was arrested, police said. During an an investigation, officers determined that Barnes was driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an incident and third-degree assault. He will be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.