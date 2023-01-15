Cops: Bystander shot in East Islip bar altercation
A bystander was shot in the neck and critically wounded early Sunday in East Islip after an altercation between two men inside a bar, Suffolk police said.
About 1:10 a.m., a man approached another man inside Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue "and pressed a gun against his body," police said in a news release. The gun fired and a bullet struck a woman in the neck, police said.
The woman was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said, adding that the gunman fled the scene.
The male victim was treated at a hospital for nonlife threatening injuries. The identities of the victims and the suspect were not immediately available.
A representative of the bar could not be reached for comment Sunday morning.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS [8477]. All calls will remain confidential.