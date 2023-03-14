Ten show symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, Nassau police say

Ten people at an East Meadow home were hospitalized Monday night for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, Nassau County fire officials said.

East Meadow firefighters were called to a house on Buchanan Road shortly after 9 p.m. where 11 people were complaining and showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, said Nassau County Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

The people in the home ranged in age from a 3-week-old baby to 40. Readings inside the home were at high levels of 1,450 ppm, while as little as 55 ppm can cause illness, Uttaro said.

Everyone in the home was conscious when first responders arrived. One person declined treatment, Uttaro said Ten people were taken by ambulance to Nassau County University Medical Center where some were placed in a hyperbaric chamber for serious exposure to carbon monoxide poisoning, Uttaro said.

The victims' conditions were not immediately available.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s hazardous materials response team was investigating at the home to find the cause and the source of the carbon monoxide leak. No firefighters were injured.