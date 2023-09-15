Elizabeth Reilly of New Hyde Park gets up to 6 years in prison for theft from elderly woman, DA says

A New Hyde Park woman was sentenced to up to six years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to stealing approximately $750,000 from an elderly woman.

Elizabeth Reilly, 50, pleaded guilty on May 4 to grand larceny in the second degree for funneling the victim’s money to her own accounts, according to a news release from Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly’s office.

Reilly’s employer, a Floral Park attorney not identified in the news release, had been given control over the 91-year-old victim’s finances through a verbal power of attorney agreement to execute a living will and other documents, according to the district attorney’s office. Reilly was given access to the victim’s bank statements, checkbooks, credit cards and financial statements and began using that access to write checks to herself or to cash, according to the district attorney’s office. She then deposited the money in her account and her husband’s account, the office said.

“Elizabeth Reilly took advantage of her access to an elderly woman’s finances and stole nearly three-quarters of a million dollars of the woman’s life savings over four years,” Donnelly said in the news release. “The defendant will now serve significant prison time for her theft.My office is committed to protecting Nassau County seniors.”

Reilly also used the victim’s credit cards to make personal purchases including beauty products, a gym membership, and airline tickets. Reilly then paid down the credit card balances using the victim’s bank accounts, according to the district attorney’s office.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Floral Park attorney discovered the theft when reviewing the victim’s credit card accounts in October 2020 leading to an investigation, according to the district attorney’s office. Reilly was arrested on April 6, 2022, court records show.

Reilly’s attorney, Marc Gann, did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.