Cops ask public to help ID driver in Farmingville hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

The scene of the Dec. 11 hit-and-run in Farmingville that killed...

The scene of the Dec. 11 hit-and-run in Farmingville that killed a pedestrian. Credit: James Carbone

Police are asking the public to help find the driver who fled the scene of a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Farmingville earlier this month.

Suffolk police have posted video of the accident on YouTube.

Alberto Perea Vazquez, 56, was crossing Horseblock Road near Raymond Avenue on Dec. 11 at about 6 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, Suffolk police said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle stopped momentarily, exited his vehicle, and then drove off. Vazquez was then struck by another vehicle, and the driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene.

Detectives believe the vehicle that fled is a gray 2003-2007 four-door Honda Accord missing its passenger side mirror.

Vazquez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

They are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip, which offers a cash reward, by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting P3Tips.com.

