Man in custody after fatal stabbing and assault, Suffolk police commissioner says

A man is in police custody after fatally stabbing his cousin in Hauppauge and stabbing and injuring his girlfriend's sister during a separate incident at her home in Brentwood, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Thursday during a news conference at the scene of the homicide.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Suffolk police received a 911 call from the girlfriend of the suspect, Wilson Melina, reporting a woman had been stabbed on Charter Oaks Avenue in Brentwood, Harrison said.

Officers from the Third Precinct responded to the scene and found the victim with stab wounds throughout her body, the commissioner said.

The female victim, who is the sister of Melina's girlfriend, was taken to a hospital and is recovering, Harrison said.

Melina's girlfriend also informed police that her boyfriend had confessed to stabbing her sister's boyfriend, who is also the suspect's cousin, he said.

Authorities conducted a wellness check on Oser Avenue in Hauppauge and found the cousin with multiple stab wounds, dead from his injuries.

Melina was located shortly thereafter on Gibson and Bay Street in Brentwood, where he was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

"This is a horrible incident," Harrison told reporters. "This is something that affects the whole county."

No motive for the stabbings was disclosed.

Suffolk police said charges against Melina have not been finalized. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

With James Carbone