Umar Elquhir fatally shot on Poospatuck Reservation in Mastic

By Newsday Staff

Suffolk County police are searching for clues as to why a North Bellport man was gunned down on a Mastic street Tuesday night.

Police responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a home on Poospatuck Lane on the Poospatuck Reservation for a report of a man who had been shot. They found Umar Elquhir outside a residence with a gunshot wound, police said.

Elquhir, 45, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

