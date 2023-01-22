Cops: Two pedestrians killed in separate Long Island crashes

Two women crossing roadways Saturday night were struck and killed in separate crashes in Farmingdale and West Babylon, police said.

About 6:30 p.m. in West Babylon, Eileen O’Hara, 78, was crossing Great East Neck Road near Evergreen Street when a northbound Toyota Corolla hit her, according to Suffolk police.

O’Hara, of West Babylon, was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where she died, police said. The Toyota driver, a 27-year-old woman, was not injured.

The Toyota was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

In Farmingdale, a 73-year-old pedestrian was hit while crossing Fulton Street shortly after 8 p.m., Nassau police said. Police did not publicly release the woman's identity.

The victim was crossing from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was hit by a Toyota heading westbound on Fulton Street, police said. The 18-year-old male driver stayed at the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after 9 p.m., police said. The investigation is continuing.