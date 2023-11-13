Charles 'Chase' Carter of Amityville pleads guilty to conspiring to sell fentanyl in death of 2 people

An Amityville man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to conspiring to sell fentanyl, admitting that the deadly fentanyl he sold contributed to the drug overdose deaths of two victims in 2020 and 2021, prosecutors said.

Charles “Chase” Carter, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown. He faces between five and 40 years in prison at sentencing.

Carter’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

“Carter’s fentanyl sales contributed to the overdose deaths of a man and a woman, which only added to pain and anguish caused by an opioid epidemic that has harmed so many on Long Island,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “The defendant’s guilty plea today is the result of the relentless efforts by this Office and our law enforcement partners to prosecute traffickers dealing lethal drugs for profit and bring justice for the victims and families devastated by the scourge of fentanyl.”

Carter forfeited approximately $3,200 in seized narcotics sales proceeds and a 2009 Jeep Patriot that he used to facilitate narcotics sales, as part of the plea agreement.

Between August 2020 and February 2021, prosecutors said, Carter sold more than 40 grams of fentanyl to two overdose victims and an undercover detective from the Glen Cove Police Department.

Carter sold fentanyl to one overdose victim, a 23-year-old woman, in Glen Cove about two days before her Aug. 6, 2020 death, prosecutors said. And a 40-year-old man who lived in Farmingdale died from an overdose on Feb. 5, 2021 and had purchased fentanyl from Carter “shortly before” his death, prosecutors said.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Carter wrote text messages to the man, stating “im. (sic) around and I got the good stuff[.] Do u (sic) need to see me..??”

Autopsies performed on both victims revealed traces of fentanyl in their bodies, prosecutors said.