'Welcome to Flanders: Home of the Big Duck' sign stolen

The next time you arrive in Flanders, you might not know it until you see the Big Duck.

That’s because thieves absconded with a “Welcome to Flanders” sign before daybreak Friday morning.

Southampton Town police received the report of the stolen sign at 4 p.m. Friday, which reads, “Home of the Big Duck” with a picture of the oversized waterfowl from Pleasure Drive and Country Road 104. The sign was about three miles south of the famous Big Duck Park.

Police said they believe the sign was stolen overnight Thursday into Friday morning, but have not announced any leads or motives for the theft of the cheerful greeting on Long Island’s South Fork.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the larceny or whereabouts of the sign to call Southampton Town police at 631-728-5000 or the crime hotline at 631-728-3454. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@southamptontownny.gov